Hard-of-hearing Olathe pastor teaches deaf refugees to speak through sign language

twitter email The Rev. Debbie Buchholz runs a program for deaf refugees out of her Olathe church. Hard of hearing herself, Buchholz frequently leads American Sign Language classes for the refugees, a task that is made more challenging because many of the refugees are often illiterate in English. Allison Long and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

