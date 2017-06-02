KC homicide victim remembered for his boisterous personality, easygoing smile

Nearly one week after a Kansas City man was reportedly beaten to death, family members gathered Friday at Blue Valley Park for a prayer vigil in the man’s honor.
The man, identified by family members as 42-year-old John Earl Allen of Kansas City, was found dead about 9:30 p.m. May 27 near 22nd Street and Denver Avenue, police said.
Allen’s death was initially attributed to a shooting, but family members said he fell and hit his head after he was punched during a fight. Two men fled the area on foot after the altercation.
Allen’s 40-year-old sister, Tamika, said her older brother was a father of three. Nicknamed Earl the Pearl, Allen was described as outspoken, but with a big heart and love for family.
John Earl Allen, Tamika said, was a peaceful man.
“He didn’t harm nobody,” she said.
Another sister, 35-year-old Nichole, said she wants the people responsible for her brother’s death to face justice.
“I want them to come forward,” Nichole Allen said. “I want them to turn themselves in.”
Nichole Allen said she would remember John Earl’s hearty laugh and reassuring smile.
“Just his lovely face,” Nichole said.
John Earl had recently put great effort into bringing his family together, Tamika Allen said. She added she never dreamed it would be in the wake of his death.
“He was very adamant about getting the family back together,” Tamika said. “But, not like this.”
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments