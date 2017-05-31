ACLU of Kansas: Shawnee Mission School District policy is ‘unconstitutional’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:59 Videos capture former public works director stealing Merriam fuel Pause 1:23 Surveillance video shows man lurking near a home in Lenexa 1:53 Tour the cultural heart of Johnson County at the new Arts & Heritage Center 0:54 CBD raid 2:21 Mayor comments on bids for new KCI 1:31 Hire KC Youth program gets a boost 0:56 Body found in trailer near Spruce Avenue in KC 3:07 Chris Harris continues his work remaking 40th & Wayne in KC 1:21 Residents concerned, fearful after discovery of body off Trolley Track Trail 2:44 Kansas City honors the nation's veterans at the National WWI Museum & Memorial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This week, the ACLU of Kansas sent the Shawnee Mission school board a letter criticizing guidelines that restrict those making public comments at board meetings from speaking about specific district employees or students. The letter was inspired by an incident at a recent meeting in which board president Sara Goodburn chastised parent Jeff Passan for mentioning a school board member by name. Shawnee Mission School District

