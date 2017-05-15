Car fire temporarily closes ramp from southbound I-35 in Johnson County

A car fire during Monday morning’s rush hour temporarily closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 435 in Lenexa.
The car caught fire about 7:15 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The incident caused traffic to back up beyond 95th Street while firefighters blocked the ramp to westbound I-435 and one lane of southbound I-35.
Firefighters have since cleared the scene and the ramp has since reopened.
