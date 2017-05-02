Video shows Topeka officer’s valiant rescue of 4-year-old who fell into pond

The quick action of a police officer may have saved a 4-year-old Topeka boy with autism from drowning after the child fell into a pond.
Video released Tuesday shows the valiant effort it took for Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer to rescue the boy from a pond at Central Park Community Center.
Bulmer came upon the child Sunday while responding to a separate call.
The child, officials said, was walking toward the pond when Bulmer exited his car and tried to talk to the child before he fell into the water.
That’s when Bulmer sprang into action. He immediately jumped into the pond after the boy and pulled him to safety.
The child was taken to a hospital for observation and was later reunited with a parent. He is expected to be OK, officials said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
