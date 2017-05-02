Video shows Topeka officer’s valiant rescue of 4-year-old who fell into pond

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts Pause 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 1:44 From high school dropout to college track star 0:48 Timelapse shows construction of Battle of the Brains project at Science City 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:23 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor tells his story in KC 1:40 Topeka police officer rescues child from pond 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 0:42 Raw video: 33 children escape bus fire unharmed 2:30 New viruses add to danger from ticks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video shows how Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer sprang into action when he saw a 4-year-old boy fall into a pond Sunday at Central Park Community Center. Video courtesy of the Topeka Police Department Topeka Police Department