Children, driver escape bus fire in Kansas City without injury

A group of school children and their bus driver escaped a fire without injury after the bus became engulfed in flames Tuesday in Kansas City.
The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of East 55th Street.
Officials said 33 children were on the bus when it caught fire. The driver and a passer-by evacuated the children off the bus and escorted them to safety.
No injuries were reported.
The bus was carrying children from Pathway Academy Charter School, officials said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
