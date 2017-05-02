Local

May 02, 2017 5:34 PM

Children, driver escape bus fire in Kansas City without injury

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A group of school children and their bus driver escaped a fire without injury after the bus became engulfed in flames Tuesday in Kansas City.

The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of East 55th Street.

Officials said 33 children were on the bus when it caught fire. The driver and a passer-by evacuated the children off the bus and escorted them to safety.

No injuries were reported.

The bus was carrying children from Pathway Academy Charter School, officials said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Timelapse shows construction of Battle of the Brains project at Science City

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos