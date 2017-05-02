Children, driver escape bus fire in Kansas City without injury

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts Pause 1:23 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor tells his story in KC 2:30 New viruses add to danger from ticks 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency 2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri 2:34 Deadly flood in southern Missouri continues to be a dangerous situation 1:56 Demolition of Metcalf South Shopping Center begins 1:20 Firefighters pull man from a burning Raytown house 3:41 Cosplayers get in character at Planet Comicon Kansas City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The driver and a passer-by evacuated 33 children from a school bus that caught on fire Tuesday in the 3500 block of E. 55th St. Crews prepare to tow the vehicle. Video by Jill Toyoshiba. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com