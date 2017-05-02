Meet the new director of Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Joseph Dandurand, a former judge on appellate and circuit courts and a former deputy attorney general, will head the Kansas City office of Legal Aid of Western Missouri.
As executive director, Dandurand will lead more than 50 attorneys and 100 total employees in the office, which provides legal assistance to people with low income.
Dandurand succeeds Gregg Lombardi, who retired after nearly nine years in the office and has opened a law firm dealing with housing and urban-core issues.
Dandurand was a deputy attorney general in Missouri from 2009 until earlier this year. Before that, he was a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, and before that, a circuit judge in Cass and Johnson counties in Missouri.
After earning a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, he practiced law for six years in Warrensburg.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
