Feds reach $1 million settlement with Kansas City area chiropractor

A Kansas City area chiropractor has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle Medicare fraud allegations brought by federal authorities.
Brian Schnitta, owner and operator of Natural Way Chiropractic Center, agreed to pay $1,038,903 to the U.S. government.
Schnitta and Natural Way agreed to the settlement while maintaining that they were not guilty of any wrongdoing.
Natural Way operates clinics in Overland Park, Lenexa and Lee’s Summit.
The case involved billing Medicare from 2011 to 2013 for procedures that the government contended were not medically necessary or covered by the Medicare program.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
