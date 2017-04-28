Marchers will carry a ‘United We Stand’ banner to City Hall in KC

Advocates for low-wage workers, immigrants and civil rights; labor organizations; faith groups; and other social activists are scheduled to rally Monday evening in downtown Kansas City in observance of International Workers’ Day.
Planned as a United We Stand, Divided We Fall day of action, the event is to begin at 5 p.m. at Barney Allis Plaza at 12th and Wyandotte streets, where speakers will address the topic of We Are America. At 6 p.m., marchers are scheduled to walk down 12th Street to City Hall, where Mayor Sly James is expected to read a proclamation in support of the movement.
Hundreds of participants, including a drum corps, are then expected to loop back through the Power & Light District to Barney Allis Plaza. Organizers said some traffic might be affected, but marchers are to use the sidewalks and keep the streets clear.
The United We Stand movement is part of national efforts to combat racism and wage inequality. Organizers say they are trying to build “political and social power to fight for and win guarantees of living wages, health care, decent housing, quality education, voting rights and voices on-the-job for all.”
United We Stand also is sponsoring an event on May 5 and 6 at the University of Missouri-Kansas City that will feature speakers addressing similar political and social justice topics.
Additional information is available at UnitedWeStandKC.org.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
