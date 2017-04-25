Fully paralyzed, Kansas City woman writes weekly book reviews — using only her eyes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School Pause 0:52 Vegetable prices are soaring due to heavy rain in California 0:58 How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber 1:47 The White Privilege Conference in Kansas City 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 0:34 Protesters chant 'no more racism' outside Fort Osage High School after racial threats 3:12 Leavenworth prison audit 3:03 KCATA's Uber-like app breaks down barriers 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 5:52 Some closed Kansas City schools getting a new life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

ALS robbed Michelle Melland, 50, of Kansas City of her ability to move, speak and breathe on her own, but not of living a fulfilling life. Using eye scan technology, blinking her eyes to write words, Melland writes a weekly book review and posts reviews to her blog, "Book Thoughts from Bed." Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star