Audit knocks Leavenworth private prison for understaffing, security problems, deception

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:03 KCATA's Uber-like app breaks down barriers Pause 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 2:47 Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 0:38 Man and woman found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Robert Storch, deputy inspector general for the U.S. Dept. of Justice, explains the audit of the Leavenworth Detention Center. Ian Cummings/The Kansas City Star Office of the Inspector General U.S. Department of Justice