Local

April 25, 2017 6:31 AM

Early morning blaze engulfs Lee’s Summit house; threatens nearby house

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Firefighters battling a house fire early Tuesday in Lee’s Summit initially took a defensive mode to protect a neighboring house.

The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. at a single-story house in the 700 block of Southeast 11th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. Initially, fire crews took a defensive mode to fight the fire and to protect the house next door.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters have accounted for all of the occupants of the house.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cutting costs in Kansas City

Cutting costs in Kansas City 1:05

Cutting costs in Kansas City
How to avoid oak mite bites 1:24

How to avoid oak mite bites
Two children, two dogs rescued from Mill Creek Apartments fire 1:45

Two children, two dogs rescued from Mill Creek Apartments fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos