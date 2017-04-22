Creighton man killed in wreck on U.S. 40 in Independence

A 38-year-old Creighton man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Saturday on U.S. 40 in Independence, according to police.
Independence police said the wreck occurred about 1:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Interstate 470 lost control and left the road. The truck went down an embankment onto U.S. 40 and struck two vehicles.
The truck first struck a Nissan Murano in the westbound lanes and then broadsided a Honda Accord that was stopped at a light in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Honda was fatally injured.
Independence police said an investigation of the crash continues.
