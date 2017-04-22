Local

April 22, 2017 6:36 PM

Creighton man killed in wreck on U.S. 40 in Independence

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

A 38-year-old Creighton man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Saturday on U.S. 40 in Independence, according to police.

Independence police said the wreck occurred about 1:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Interstate 470 lost control and left the road. The truck went down an embankment onto U.S. 40 and struck two vehicles.

The truck first struck a Nissan Murano in the westbound lanes and then broadsided a Honda Accord that was stopped at a light in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Honda was fatally injured.

Independence police said an investigation of the crash continues.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park

Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park 1:59

Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park
A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 1:03

A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring
Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 0:34

Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos