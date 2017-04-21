KC Library gets 2 awards for free speech defense; librarian charged with 2 more offenses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide Pause 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start 1:27 Smart house, healthier occupants 1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial 0:34 Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 2:24 'That's who I want to be.' Hundreds pay tribute to West Platte High Coach Danneman 0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The arrest of Jeremy Rothe-Kushe at a Kansas City Public Library event is captured on video by a friend. Library officials say that, and the arrest of a library employee, violated the First Amendment. Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star