Lee’s Summit woman has second-most votes in online voting for Miss USA

Online voting is underway in the Miss USA beauty pageant, and an area woman representing Missouri currently has the second most votes.
Bayleigh Dayton, the first African-American woman named Miss Missouri USA, had collected nearly 375 votes as of Tuesday, second only to 387 votes for Lauren Roush of West Virginia.
The contestant with the most online votes will automatically advance to the round of 15 during the Miss USA pageant May 14 in Las Vegas. The contest will air live on Fox from Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Voting is open until then.
You can vote for Dayton online.
Dayton is a 23-year-old flight attendant and model. She lives in Lee’s Summit and is a graduate of Baylor University and Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City.
The 2017 contest will be the the 66th Miss USA pageant. Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia won the crown last year.
The winner of the Miss USA pageant will advance to the Miss Universe contest later this year.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments