Sneak peek at new KCI Terminal C upgrades

Kansas City aviation department deputy director Justin Meyer gives a tour of new enhancements to Terminal C at Kansas City International Airport. Upgrades include a new nine-gate departure lounge, an expanded security checkpoint featuring four lanes, additional electrical outlets and a dedicated service animal relief area.
Keith MyersThe Kansas City Star
