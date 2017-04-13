Sneak peek at new KCI Terminal C upgrades

Kansas City aviation department deputy director Justin Meyer gives a tour of new enhancements to Terminal C at Kansas City International Airport. Upgrades include a new nine-gate departure lounge, an expanded security checkpoint featuring four lanes, additional electrical outlets and a dedicated service animal relief area.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Raw video: Overland Park duplex fire

Local

Raw video: Overland Park duplex fire

A duplex was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning in Overland Park. No one was injured in the fire that was reported just after 5 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of West 85th Street.

