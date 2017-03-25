One killed, another injured in rollover accident on I-435 in KC

Police were trying to determine the cause of a single-vehicle accident Saturday night that killed one person and injured another.
The vehicle left northbound Interstate 435 just south of Stadium Drive and rolled over about 7:45 p.m., police said.
The accident closed the two right lanes of I-435 near Stadium Drive.
ACCIDENT— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 26, 2017
I-435 NB BEFORE STADIUM DR
2 RIGHT LANES CLOSED
EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 8:33 PM pic.twitter.com/jBNp72VgDP
One lane reopened at 8:30 p.m., according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials. The other lane was expected to reopen about 9:20 p.m.
Update: ACCIDENT I-435 NB BEFORE STADIUM DR RIGHT LANE CLOSED— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 26, 2017
The extent of the survivor’s injuries was not known.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments