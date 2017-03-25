Local

March 25, 2017 9:14 PM

One killed, another injured in rollover accident on I-435 in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were trying to determine the cause of a single-vehicle accident Saturday night that killed one person and injured another.

The vehicle left northbound Interstate 435 just south of Stadium Drive and rolled over about 7:45 p.m., police said.

The accident closed the two right lanes of I-435 near Stadium Drive.

One lane reopened at 8:30 p.m., according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials. The other lane was expected to reopen about 9:20 p.m.

The extent of the survivor’s injuries was not known.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

