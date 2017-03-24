Fox 4’s Phil Witt announces retirement after nearly four decades at station

Phil Witt, a longtime WDAF-TV Fox 4 news anchor, is calling it quits after nearly four decades with the station.
Fox 4 announced the news Friday.
“Although I am healthy and active and could continue to report news in Kansas City for several more years, I am looking forward to moving on with my family to new chapters in life while I’m still young enough to really enjoy them,” Witt said in a statement. “I intend to stay very engaged with community organizations, and I intend to get involved with new projects now that I have more time.”
Witt, 65, co-anchors Fox 4 News at 6 and 10 p.m. with Loren Halifax. He’s spent nearly 38 years in the station’s news department.
Cheryl McDonald, Fox 4 president and general manager, said Witt’s presence and news judgment would be missed.
“Phil is a true professional and has left a legacy of excellence at his craft, along with a sterling example of community involvement that he has earned from working with dozens of charities and causes for nearly four decades,” McDonald said.
Witt joined the station in 1979 as weekend news anchor and staff reporter, and was promoted to 6 p.m. news co-anchor in 1981 and 10 p.m. news co-anchor in 1983. His last day at Fox 4 will be in mid-June, station officials said.
