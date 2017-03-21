Local

March 21, 2017 7:21 AM

Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer runs off road, overturns along I-70 in Blue Springs

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A 51-year-old Kersey, Penn., truck driver died when his tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned along Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.

The victim of the crash was identified as Gerard Holterback.

The crash happened about 10:35 p.m. along I-70 just east of the Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs.

Holterback was headed east when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Holterback, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

