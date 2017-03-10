Local

March 10, 2017 4:17 PM

Tammy Dickinson asked to resign as U.S. attorney for Western District of Missouri

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Tammy Dickinson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, is among 46 U.S. attorneys asked to resign Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Dickinson’s resignation will be effective Friday at midnight, according to a spokesman for her office.

She declined to comment Friday.

Dickinson, a former Jackson County prosecutor, was appointed to the office by President Barack Obama in January 2013.

Tom Larson, a longtime assistant in the office, will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a replacement is chosen by President Donald Trump.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wildfires continue to plague central and southwest Kansas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos