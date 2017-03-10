Tammy Dickinson asked to resign as U.S. attorney for Western District of Missouri

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths Pause

0:49 What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

2:02 Oak Grove residents find memories in the tornado rubble

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

2:58 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens joins KC peace march

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

4:42 Smithville residents describe taking cover as storm approached