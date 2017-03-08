Local

March 8, 2017 10:10 AM

Man dies in Kansas City, Kan., traffic crash on Kaw Drive

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

One man was killed in a Tuesday night traffic crash in Kansas City, Kan.

Police said the two-vehicle wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive.

The man who was killed was driving a Dodge Charger that was turning east onto Kaw Drive when it and a Lincoln MKZ that was westbound on Kaw Drive collided, according to police.

The driver and a passenger in the Lincoln were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

