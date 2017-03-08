Man dies in Kansas City, Kan., traffic crash on Kaw Drive

One man was killed in a Tuesday night traffic crash in Kansas City, Kan.
Police said the two-vehicle wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive.
The man who was killed was driving a Dodge Charger that was turning east onto Kaw Drive when it and a Lincoln MKZ that was westbound on Kaw Drive collided, according to police.
The driver and a passenger in the Lincoln were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
