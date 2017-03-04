Local

March 4, 2017 5:05 PM

Firefighters battle ‘large wind-driven, brush fire’ in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Firefighters were battling a large brush fire Saturday near 59th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.

According to a tweet about 4:15 p.m. from Kansas City, Kan. Fire Chief John Paul Jones, five pumper and two brush trucks were used to fight the fire.

Jones tweeted the blaze was a “large wind-driven, brush fire.”

Dry conditions also contributed to the spread of the fire, Jones said.

It was not known Saturday afternoon how the fire started.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos