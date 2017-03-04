Firefighters battle ‘large wind-driven, brush fire’ in KCK

Firefighters were battling a large brush fire Saturday near 59th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
According to a tweet about 4:15 p.m. from Kansas City, Kan. Fire Chief John Paul Jones, five pumper and two brush trucks were used to fight the fire.
KCKFD-"large brush fire"— John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) March 4, 2017
5940 State Ave, 2nd brush truck ordered for large brush fire.
Jones tweeted the blaze was a “large wind-driven, brush fire.”
KCKFD-large brush fire area of 59th & State, 5 Pumpers and 2 Brush trucks fighting this large wind driven brush fire in very dry conditions.— John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) March 4, 2017
Dry conditions also contributed to the spread of the fire, Jones said.
It was not known Saturday afternoon how the fire started.
