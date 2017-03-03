Overnight work to limit westbound I-435 to one lane between Nall and Quivira

Overnight closures will limit westbound Interstate 435 to one lane in Johnson County so that crews can do prep work for the upcoming pavement reconstruction project.
The lane closures will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and will stretch along I-435 between Nall Avenue and Quivira Road. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
Drivers should expect delays during the lane closures and allow extra time for their trips. Transportation officials suggested using local streets as alternate routes.
The closures will allow crews to place temporary pavement markings and traffic controls for the upcoming I-435 pavement reconstruction project. Over the next two years, crews will be ripping out the concrete pavement between Metcalf Avenue and U.S. 69 and replacing it with new concrete pavement.
Although the $16.34 million project only involves a 2.5-mile stretch of I-435, it is expected to cause delays for the nearly 140,000 vehicles that travel through that area on a daily basis.
Transportation officials expect 10 to 15 minute delays above normal traffic delays.
The pavement is being replaced because the concrete is 30 years old and is rapidly deteriorating. The Transportation Department has posted a fact sheet on the project, including a construction schedule, on its website.
The entire project is expect to be completed in November 2018.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
