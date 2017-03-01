Early morning blaze causes widespread damage to Merriam house

A fire shortly after midnight Wednesday caused significant damage to a two-story house in Merriam, leaving it uninhabitable.
No one was injured in the the fire at the house in the 8400 block of West 55th Street.
The first firefighters arriving on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the house. A woman who lives in the house had escaped safely after hearing alarms from her carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 of Johnson County attacked the blaze in the garage and attic. While the garage fire was quickly extinguished, the attic fire proved stubborn to put out, according to a fire official.
Fire crews worked for more than an hour battling the fire in tight void spaces within the attic and roof, according to a fire official.
The house sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The fire victim stayed with a friend.
