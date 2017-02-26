West Side celebrates Mardi Gras with Krewe de Prank parade

More than 350,000 African-Americans served in the armed forces during World War I, defending democracy and rights they were denied at home. Army veterans Sidney Malone and Joe Mattox, members of the American Legion Wayne Miner Post 149 in Kansas City, say they are proud of all the men and women who served in the military and are focused on remembering the African-Americans who served in the war, including Malone’s grandfather.
Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, spoke publicly about her husband Friday at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla was employed. At Austins Bar Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview.
The recent run of warm winter weather given allergy season an early start in Kansas City. John D. Martinez, a medical doctor and assistant professor in the Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology department at the University of Kansas Health System, discusses allergies and how to treat them.
Jon Cassat, vice president of communications for Garmin, speaks about employees who were victims of Wednesday's shooting in Olathe. Two associates of the Aviation Systems Engineering team, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, were shot. Kuchibhotla was killed.