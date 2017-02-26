Snowflakes fall and storms loom as KC’s roller coaster weather continues

Yes, that was light snow mixed with other precipitation that fell across the Kansas City area Sunday morning, continuing our winter roller coaster ride.
After a week of temperatures climbing to almost 80 degrees, winter made an appearance this weekend with temperatures falling below normal on Saturday. The high Saturday reached 41 degrees, a few degrees shy of the normal temperatures in the upper 40s.
The light snow Sunday was not expected to accumulate or turn roads icy. Temperatures were in the mid-30s, melting the snow and making the pavement and the ground wet.
The snow is expected to change to rain by midmorning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Highs were expected to reach into the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday afternoon and continue to warm through the beginning of the work week. Highs were expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday and mid-60s to mid-70s on Tuesday.
A cold front is likely to move through the area Tuesday night, bringing the chance for strong to isolated severe storms to the area south of a line from Paola, Kan., to Kirksville, Mo., according to the National Weather Service.
The main threats from these storms are strong winds and small hail.
