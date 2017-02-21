Two adults, two children escape Overland Park house fire that started in garage

Two adults and two children escaped a fire late Monday that started in the garage of their Overland Park. No one was injured.
The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Lowell Avenue. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of the single-story house.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 quickly knocked down the fire. It was contained to the garage and a hallway that leads to the garage.
The house, however, had significant smoke damage. The family displaced by the fire is staying with relatives.
The family told fire officials that they believe a malfunctioning lighter might have started the fire. The cause is being investigated.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments