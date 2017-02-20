Local

February 20, 2017 3:21 PM

See inside the new Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center

By Diane Stafford

After a $10.5 million fundraising campaign, the YMCA of Greater Kansas City has opened the new Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center at 3800 E. Linwood Blvd.

An open house on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, showcased the site’s new indoor swimming pool, studios, community room and educational kitchen.

The construction team included JE Dunn; HOK Architects; Henderson Engineers; Waters Edge Aquatic Design; Intertek PSI; Taliaferro & Browne Inc.; Anderson Survey; Leigh & O’Kane; FSC Inc.;, and Studio Eight Consultants.

