17-year-old missing in Douglas County lake after boat capsizes

A 17-year-old male is missing after a boat capsized Saturday night in the Douglas County State Fishing Lake near Baldwin City, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.
Two 17-year-olds went into the water about 10 p.m. One made it to safety but the other was still missing. Underwater recovery teams continued to search for the missing person late Sunday afternoon. Authorities did not release the name of the missing person.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
