New and expanded YMCA opens doors in Kansas City

After 18 months of construction, the Linwood YMCA is ready with a renovated and expanded facility at 3800 E. Linwood Blvd.
A community open house will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday to showcase the new spaces and programming at the renamed Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Sr. Community Center.
Nutter was a major donor to the $10.5 million capital campaign. Other top donors included the Hall Family Foundation; The Kirk Foundation Trust; Mabee Foundation Inc.; Ina Calkins Trust Fund, Bank of America, trustee; and JE Dunn Construction Co.
The new building includes an indoor pool, a bigger health and wellness center, a community room, a teaching kitchen, a renovated gym, multipurpose studios for exercise, music and other activities, and a kids adventure center.
The construction team included JE Dunn; HOK Architects; Henderson Engineers; Waters Edge Aquatic Design; Intertek PSI; Taliaferro & Browne Inc.; Anderson Survey; Leigh & O’Kane; FSC Inc.; and Studio Eight Consultants.
The Linwood Y had operated out of the Central Academy of Excellence, 3221 Indiana Ave., while the renovation was underway.
Plans call for the Y’s site to get an expanded parking lot and a medical clinic operated by Truman Medical Centers, both of which are being assisted with public funding.
