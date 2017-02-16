Blue Springs School District officials investigating school bus fire

Blue Springs school officials continue to investigate the cause of a “suspicious” school bus fire Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Cumberland Drive and Ridge Creek.
According to Central Jackson County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Eddie Saffell, the driver of the bus noticed smoke and stopped the bus to get students to safety. The bus, Saffell said, was fully engulfed in flames when the driver pulled over.
There were reportedly five students on the bus in addition to the driver.
No injuries were reported during the incident, but there was extensive damage to the bus’s interior, Saffell said.
Fire officials labeled the cause of the fire suspicious.
Blue Springs School District officials were investigating the incident Thursday evening, Saffell said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
