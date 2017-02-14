Fire sweeps through Gardner apartment building, displacing about a dozen people

A two-alarm fire swept through a Gardner apartment building early Tuesday, displacing about a dozen residents.
The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. at the Pinewood Apartments in the 800 block of East Rosewood Street.
Arriving firefighters reported the building fully engulfed in flames, according to media reports. More fire crews were sent to the scene about 15 minutes later on a second alarm.
About a dozen people who were in the apartment building escaped unharmed, although at least one pet died.
