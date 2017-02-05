Local

February 5, 2017 3:56 PM

Fire heavily damages Kansas City, North, house

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A fire Sunday afternoon heavily damaged a house in Kansas City, North.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 p.m. in the 11200 block of North Booth Avenue, near Liberty.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said via Twitter that there were no injuries.

