Fire heavily damages Kansas City, North, house

A fire Sunday afternoon heavily damaged a house in Kansas City, North.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 p.m. in the 11200 block of North Booth Avenue, near Liberty.
Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said via Twitter that there were no injuries.
.@KCMOFireDept responds to the 112th block of N Booth this afternoon. Crews use caution. No injuries to civilians or FFs. pic.twitter.com/Pcb4O9eDwF— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) February 5, 2017
