OSHA investigates after man found dead in trailer tank in Pleasant Valley

A federal agency is investigating the death of man found Wednesday inside a semitrailer tank in Pleasant Valley.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident at KTTR Services located in the 9100 block of West Liberty Drive. The business cleans and repairs semitractor-trailers and tanks.
According to reports, emergency personnel responded around 11:50 a.m.
The man, who was thought to be a tank cleaner, died at a hospital.
Reports say police did not suspect foul play.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments