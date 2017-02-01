OSHA investigates after man found dead in trailer tank in Pleasant Valley

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

0:44 Arturo Cabral court appearance in rape case

4:01 Sheriff describes abduction, sexual assault of Johnson County deputy as 'ambush'

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

6:00 MoDOT goes over the benefits of diverging diamond interchanges

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class