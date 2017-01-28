16-year-old dies in Harrisonville house fire

A sixteen-year-old girl died when a Harrisonville house caught fire early Saturday morning.
Fire crews from Central Cass County Fire Protection District, Harrisonville, Dolan West Dolan, West Peculiar and Garden City responded to a house fire at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 17000 block of E. 278th St.
Fire crews located Saylor Johnson dead inside the residence shortly after arriving.
Two other family members, Johnson’s mother and stepfather, escaped the fire and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The exact cause of the fire has not been released at this time, but investigators don’t believe it was suspicious
