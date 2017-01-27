Local

January 27, 2017 1:57 PM

Woman and twin daughters being sought by Overland Park police

By Tony Rizzo

Overland Park police are asking for public help to find a woman and her twin daughters.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, but they are concerned about the welfare of the 4-year-old girls.

Abigail J. Tipton and her daughters, Isabella and Sophia Franklin, were last seen Monday in Overland Park.

Tipton drives a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with the Kansas license plate 477-JPF.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

