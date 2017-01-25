Kansas City intersection is one of the nation’s worst for bottlenecks

One of Kansas City’s highway intersections has been ranked one of the top 100 worst for traffic bottlenecks.
The Missouri intersection where Interstates 70 and 670 meet at U.S. 71 was ranked the 56th worst in the country.
The data were collected from 250 “freight-significant locations” across the U.S. by the nonprofit group American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). The institute says that “on a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency.”
According to ATRI, the worst bottleneck intersections in the country are in Atlanta; Fort Lee, N.J.; Chicago; Louisville; and Cincinnati.
2017 top 5 worst bottleneck intersections
|Rank
|Intersection
|1
|Atlanta, GA: I-285 at I-85 (North)
|2
|Fort Lee, NJ: I-95 at SR 4
|3
|Chicago, IL: I-290 at I-90/I-94
|4
|Louisville, KY: I-65 at I-64/I-71
|5
|Cincinnati, OH: I-71 at I-75
See the full list from ATRI here.
