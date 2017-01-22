Implosion brings down 10-story office building in Overland Park

A series of explosions followed by one large one brought down a 10-story office building early Sunday morning in Johnson County.
The demolition, the first implosion in Overland Park’s history, brought down the former CenturyLink building at 5454 W. 110th St. to make way for a new office development called Overland One led by VanTrust Real Estate and designed and built by Burns & McDonnell.
The first phase of the development will include a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building along with a four-story, 102,000-square-foot building.
Construction begins in March, and both buildings are expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.
VanTrust Real Estate bought the building from CenturyLink after it moved its employees in Overland Park to offices in New Century near Gardner. The building previously was occupied by Embarq, a local phone division of Sprint until it spun the business off in 2006. Embarq was then purchased by CenturyTel in 2009, which then became CenturyLink.
The Overland Park Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday night recommended approval of tax abatements on a 125,000-square-foot building at the southeast corner of Interstate 435 and Nall Avenue that would be occupied by wealth management firm Creative Planning.
The wealth management firm now has its offices in Leawood, where it has 206 employees.
