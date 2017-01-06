Honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

As we mark the 88th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth, The Star looks at the legacy of the civil rights hero and the many ways the Kansas City area is celebrating his life. Born Jan. 15, 1929, King became a preacher at 18 and an influential leader by his mid-20s. Kings’s adherence to the principles of nonviolent civil disobedience, his brilliant mind and his gifts for communicating his ideas of justice changed our nation — and the world. What’s more, he did it in 13 short years between delivering his first major civil rights speech and his assassination in 1968.
Here you’ll find stories about how local leaders and young people are continuing his work to form a ‘beloved community,’ news about local civil rights leaders, guides to local MLK events, columns from local advocates and rich resources about Dr. King’s life.