Honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

As we mark the 88th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth, The Star looks at the legacy of the civil rights hero and the many ways the Kansas City area is celebrating his life. Born Jan. 15, 1929, King became a preacher at 18 and an influential leader by his mid-20s. Kings’s adherence to the principles of nonviolent civil disobedience, his brilliant mind and his gifts for communicating his ideas of justice changed our nation — and the world. What’s more, he did it in 13 short years between delivering his first major civil rights speech and his assassination in 1968.

Here you’ll find stories about how local leaders and young people are continuing his work to form a ‘beloved community,’ news about local civil rights leaders, guides to local MLK events, columns from local advocates and rich resources about Dr. King’s life.

Stories

Creation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of ‘beloved community’ remains unfinished

Local events honor life and legacy of slain civil rights leader

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations span the metro area

Calendar of Martin Luther King Jr. events in the Kansas City area

‘Continuing the work’ — young civil rights activists address modern-day inequities

Educational consultant and KC Star columnist receive Evelyn Wasserstrom Award

Volunteers see King Day as an opportunity to serve

Kansas City area companies encourage volunteer activity associated with Martin Luther King Jr. Day

After decades with Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Kansas City, Kan., its organizer steps down

Speaker at Martin Luther King service questions Trump slogan ‘Make America great — again’

Minister to lead KC’s NAACP branch, replacing longtime president Anita Russell

Stirring excerpts from the speeches and writings of Martin Luther King Jr.

Suggested reading on civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr.

A timeline of the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Watch a movie about a real superhero: Martin Luther King Jr.

Columns

Economic hope, collective prosperity should be civil rights goals

Remembering opportunity in an equal opportunity society

Mutual understanding breaks down barriers and holds enormous potential

Why are we ‘untimely’ if we seek justice? We follow Martin Luther King’s example

Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of peace, justice serves us today