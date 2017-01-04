National World War I Museum in Kansas City breaks attendance record — again

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City again broke its attendance record in 2016 with more than 300,000 visitors.
That was greater than the previous record of 280,000 in 2015 and was the third consecutive record year, museum officials announced Wednesday.
Visitors in 2016 came from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. The museum at the Liberty Memorial also set records for program attendance, website traffic, social media traffic and gift shop sales.
The museum is observing the centennial of the Great War, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.
