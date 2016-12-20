Prosecutors: No charges in shooting death of 3-year-old Jermone Green

Nearly two months after a 3-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother, prosecutors announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed in the case.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said after extensive review, prosecutors declined to file charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Jermone Green.
Jermone was shot by his brother Oct. 27 inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Topping Avenue.
In a statement, Baker said prosecutors found insufficient evidence to establish that anyone in the home was criminally reckless or negligent by placing the handgun in an upper kitchen cabinet over the sink the night before the shooting.
The gun was found by the 5-year-old brother the next morning. He apparently used a footstool to climb up on the kitchen counter, looking for bread, found the gun inside the cabinet, and subsequently shot his brother by accident, prosecutors said.
