Crash in Kansas City’s Swope Park kills man, injures passenger

The driver of a vehicle died early Monday when he lost control and crashed in a wooded area of Swope Park in Kansas City.
The driver’s passenger also was injured in the crash that occurred about 2:45 a.m. near Oldham and Hillcrest roads on the south side of the park. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was headed south on Oldham and missed a curve at Hillcrest, according to media reports.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments