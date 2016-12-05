Local

December 5, 2016 6:59 AM

Crash in Kansas City’s Swope Park kills man, injures passenger

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

The driver of a vehicle died early Monday when he lost control and crashed in a wooded area of Swope Park in Kansas City.

The driver’s passenger also was injured in the crash that occurred about 2:45 a.m. near Oldham and Hillcrest roads on the south side of the park. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was headed south on Oldham and missed a curve at Hillcrest, according to media reports.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos