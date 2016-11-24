Company placed abusive teen in foster home where he molested little boy, suit alleges

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief loves riding his bike Pause

2:29 ReStart helps KC’s homeless come in from the cold

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:55 Gun shop pays $2.2 million to settle death case

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:16 Evelyn Fields Day remembers childhood home before foreclosure

2:13 Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

0:30 Overland Park Fire combines Mannequin Challenge with cooking safety reminder