Missing Overland Park student found dead near University of Arkansas campus

A University of Arkansas student from Overland Park who was reported missing has been found dead.
University Police Department Capt. Gary Crain told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 18-year-old Ashley Lane Marrs was found dead Friday night.
Crain said Marrs was found in her car about 6:20 p.m. outside a motel about two miles from campus.
Her body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Marrs had been reported missing shortly before noon Friday by her parents after they were unable to contact her.
