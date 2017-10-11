PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform.
PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform. leolintang Getty Images/iStockphoto
PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform. leolintang Getty Images/iStockphoto

Technology

Virus on world's most popular porn site may have infected millions

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 11, 2017 2:04 PM

It’s time to get (your computer) tested if you’ve used the popular porn site Pornhub in the past year, because your computer may have been infected with a virus.

Cybsersecurity firm Proofpoint announced this month that it had uncovered a malicious program that had been lurking in Pornhub’s advertising network. The virus, called Kovter, had been routinely attacking visitors for more than a year, the researchers found.

Here’s how users would get the virus: After visiting the site, a new tab would sometimes pop up saying there was a “critical update” for whichever web browser the viewer was using. If the user clicked the update button, the virus would be downloaded to the computer, where it would then track users’ personal information and browsing habits.

Pornhub is the most popular porn website on the planet. It’s the 20th-most-popular website overall in the United States and the 37th-most-popular in the world, according to Alexa, which ranks web traffic.

With a self-estimated 80 million daily visitors, untold millions may have been infected with this virus.

Both the advertising network and Pornhub were informed of the virus as soon as Proofpoint uncovered it, and it was quickly removed, Proofpoint said in a report.

In this case, the malware mostly just took over the user’s computer and used it to click on ads and generate money. But the researchers said it could have been much worse, and sites need to be on the lookout for other hackers looking to deliver a much worse payload through their websites.

“While the payload in this case is ad fraud malware, it could just as easily have been ransomware, an information stealer, or any other malware,” Proofpoint said in the report. “Regardless, threat actors are following the money and looking to more effective combinations of social engineering, targeting and pre-filtering to infect new victims at scale.”

More Videos

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 2:04

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

Pause
Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential 0:38

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:52

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

  • How to protect your computer from malware

    The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.

How to protect your computer from malware

The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.

Federal Trade Commission

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 2:04

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

Pause
Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential 0:38

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:52

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

View More Video