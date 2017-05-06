Technology

May 06, 2017 11:57 AM

Viral tweet reveals backspace feature on the iPhone calculator

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

With nearly 35,000 likes, a viral tweet revealed how to backspace on the iPhone calculator.

Judging by the enormous response, not many iPhone users knew about the feature, but they seemed overwhelmingly pleased to learn of it.

This is how to do it:

In response to the tweet, some seemed shocked the feature even existed.

The feature has been around for years. On Apple’s support page, a user asked how to backspace on the iPhone calculator in 2010.

One person replied, “Just swipe the ‘display’ on the calculator. I know, not very intuitive!”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16 1:33

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16
Five things to know about Sprint’s future 1:07

Five things to know about Sprint’s future
How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber 0:58

How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber

View More Video

Technology Videos