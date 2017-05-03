Former Perceptive Software workers in Lenexa get new ownership ... again

Workers in the former Perceptive Software office in Lenexa will work for a new ownership group again, according to a deal announced Wednesday.
Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Chicago, said it has reached an agreement to acquire Lexmark International’s Enterprise Software business. Lexmark, based in Lexington, Ky., acquired Perceptive Software in 2010.
When the new deal closes, expected in the third quarter this year, Thoma Bravo said it plans to sell Perceptive Software and its related business units to Hyland Software Inc., based in Westlake, Ohio.
The Lenexa office reported about 500 workers last year, down from more than 750 earlier. It was affected by Lexmark job cuts systemwide.
Thoma Bravo said it will retain two of Lexmark’s software businesses, Kofax and ReadSoft, and operate the business under the Kofax brand.
The Perceptive Software portfolio that will change hands again includes Perceptive Intelligent Capture, Acuo VNA, Pacsgear and Enterprise Medical Image Viewing.
Lexmark was acquired last year by a Chinese consortium of investors led by Apex Technology of China and PAG Asia Capital.
After buying Perceptive Software, Lexmark in 2015 acquired its rival, Kofax.
