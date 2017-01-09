Three CES robots that will help kids learn to program

At this year’s CES electronics trade show, some companies focused on getting kids into programming.
Here we’ll highlight three learning kits that will get children excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Ozobot
This small programmable robot follows commands by reading colors and lines drawn on paper. It’s essentially a starter pack that can get more complex as a child progresses in his or her coding abilities. Ozobots are targeted at children ages 8 and up.
SAM Labs
SAM is a toy-based approach to teaching programming. It’s so easy to use kids can get creating within minutes of breaking open the box. SAM Labs says its kit is meant for children ages seven and up.
STEMI hexapod
It’s by far the most complex example of a programmable robot for kids, which is why STEMI recommends this kit for ages 14 and up. The kit comes with everything needed to make the robot. Video tutorials will guide young programmers through programming and controlling the hexapod’s movement.
