Technology

January 9, 2017 4:03 PM

Three CES robots that will help kids learn to program

By LEAH BECERRA

lbecerra@kcstar.com

At this year’s CES electronics trade show, some companies focused on getting kids into programming.

Here we’ll highlight three learning kits that will get children excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ozobot

This small programmable robot follows commands by reading colors and lines drawn on paper. It’s essentially a starter pack that can get more complex as a child progresses in his or her coding abilities. Ozobots are targeted at children ages 8 and up.

 

Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring

Ozobot is in the education game. So far the bots are in 2,000 U.S. classrooms helping kids ages 8 and up to program.

Leah Becerra lbecerra@kcstar.com
 

 

SAM Labs

SAM is a toy-based approach to teaching programming. It’s so easy to use kids can get creating within minutes of breaking open the box. SAM Labs says its kit is meant for children ages seven and up.

 

SAM Labs makes programming fun for kids

The SAM smart construction kit is simple to use and intended for children ages 7 and up.

Leah Becerra lbecerra@kcstar.com
 

 

STEMI hexapod

It’s by far the most complex example of a programmable robot for kids, which is why STEMI recommends this kit for ages 14 and up. The kit comes with everything needed to make the robot. Video tutorials will guide young programmers through programming and controlling the hexapod’s movement.

 

STEMI wants more people to get into S.T.E.M.

STEMI, which is based in Croatia, has created a learning kit for children ages 14 and up. The company's goal is to help get young people involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics early in life.

Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star
 

 

Related content

Technology

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring

View more video

Technology Videos