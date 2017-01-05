The big thing in TV sets at CES is ... big TV sets

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company Pause

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden