This is the best futuristic minivan millennials at Chrysler could dream up

Fiat Chrysler unveiled an electric concept car at CES “designed by millennials for millennials.”
However much that phrase makes you cringe, the automaker may be onto something with its semi-autonomous Portal concept car.
Most automakers’ electric concept cars tend to look like they belong in an action movie. They’re sleek, fast and don’t really look affordable for the average American. But this concept Chrysler looks far more like a sensible minivan. Looking like a minivan isn’t a bad thing — and in this case, it actually makes a lot of sense.
The Portal is meant to excite young people of today who would consider themselves to be “tech savvy, environmentally aware and cost conscious.” These are also probably people who value time with kids over winning a street race.
Chrysler estimates the electric-powered minivan’s range to be more than 250 miles on a full charge. And the car would recharge quickly, regaining about a 150-mile range after only 20 minutes.
Portal would come with its own wireless network that could integrate with any mobile devices its futuristic family owned. Chrysler also sees the in-car network as a way to keep in touch using social media apps, which would be accessible through the dashboard.
Keep in mind this is just a concept, which means it may never make it into production.
